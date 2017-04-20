VIDEO: 6 arrested at Flint meeting on city's water supply

Police said six people were arrested for disorderly conduct and other reasons at a Flint church during a town hall meeting related to the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

Mayor Karen Weaver hosted the meeting at the House of Prayer Church to hear residents' concerns about the future of their water.

Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson said he asked men to remove their hats and also warned those in attendance to not disrupt the meeting.

During the meeting, "several" individuals were arrested for disorderly conduct among other reasons, Johnson said.

Johnson said those arrested became disruptive during the meeting and it had nothing to do with the meeting itself.

They were released from jail Friday morning.

The arrests have caused outraged throughout the city.

"I have never been more afraid in a church in my life. When I walk in and see fully militarized police in bullet proof vests," one protester said.

Those attending said one of the big issues was with hates.

"They had armed police ordering people to take your hat off or we're taking you out of here," one protester said.

Johnson said people were asked to take off their hats, but said that's not the reason police made the arrests.

"There was some people that came into the church with their hats on. They were asked to remove them, but no one was arrested for wearing a hat," Johnson said.

He said six people were arrested for a variety of crimes including disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and assaulting a police officer.

"I have a message for anyone who thinks they can come into those meetings and disrupt them, it won't be tolerated," Johnson said.

