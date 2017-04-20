VIDEO: 6 arrested at Flint meeting on city's water supply

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.More >
A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.More >
A Saginaw Township police officer hurt in a police-involved shooting has been released from the hospital. This as we learn that the man who was fatally shot had only one wrist in handcuffs when other officers arrived on the scene.More >
A Saginaw Township police officer hurt in a police-involved shooting has been released from the hospital. This as we learn that the man who was fatally shot had only one wrist in handcuffs when other officers arrived on the scene.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >
Two men are lucky to be alive after the vehicle they were in overturned in a single vehicle crash.More >
Two men are lucky to be alive after the vehicle they were in overturned in a single vehicle crash.More >
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >
The $26.5 million project is expected to begin by fall of 2017.More >
The $26.5 million project is expected to begin by fall of 2017.More >