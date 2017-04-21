Cash reward offered for information in cold case murder

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information after a man was found murdered more than 20 years ago.

Bruce Wistrand, 42, was found dead at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 1995 in the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Lyon Street in Flint.

Investigators later found he had been struck by his own vehicle, which was located a few blocks away. The crime scene extended for several hundred feet, which they said indicated a suspect or suspects tried to impede the investigation by tampering with evidence.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to arrests in the case.

If you know anything, call 1-800-422-JAIL or submit an anonymous tip on the P3 mobile app.

