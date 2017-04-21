Study: Public, including gun owners, oppose allowing guns in most venues

A new study from the U-M School of Public Health reports nearly two-thirds of Americans believe guns should be restricted in many public places.

The authors asked 3,900 respondents whether people should be allowed to bring firearms into nine public places.

Fewer than one in five surveyed supported guns in schools, bar and stadiums.

The study also showed 45-percent of Americans favored gun restrictions at the nine public places they were asked about, an idea supported by 25-percent of gun owners and 53-percent of non-gun owners.

Read more about the study here.

