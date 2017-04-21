Iron Chef judge brings love of Italian food to Saginaw restaurant

Would you like to rub elbows and eat great food with a Food Network celebrity?

Mario Rizzotti is best known as the Food Network's Iron Chef America judge. On Wednesday, he's bringing his "4 the Love of Italian Food" tour to Jake's Old City Grill in Saginaw.

It's a four-course dining experience with instruction about basic Italian ingredients.

The event takes place at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $125 per person.

