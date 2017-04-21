Fundraiser held for 10-year-old girl battling cancer - WNEM TV 5

Fundraiser held for 10-year-old girl battling cancer

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

The community has a chance to help one young Mid-Michigan girl fight her battle with cancer. 

McKenna Schummer, 10, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma last summer and continues to undergo treatment. 

A fundraiser will be held in her honor Saturday at The Jewel of Grand Blanc from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

There will be a raffle, music and a full food and drink menu available. 

To follow McKenna's journey, click here

For more information on the fundraiser, click here

