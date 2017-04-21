Fundraiser held for 10-year-old girl battling cancer

The community has a chance to help one young Mid-Michigan girl fight her battle with cancer.

McKenna Schummer, 10, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma last summer and continues to undergo treatment.

A fundraiser will be held in her honor Saturday at The Jewel of Grand Blanc from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a raffle, music and a full food and drink menu available.

