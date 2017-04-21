Man ticketed for heating up car in driveway loses case - WNEM TV 5

Man ticketed for heating up car in driveway loses case

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ROSEVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

A Michigan man fighting a ticket for leaving his car running in the driveway has lost his battle. 

In January, Taylor Trupiano left his car to warm up on a cold winter day in Roseville. When he returned, he was surprised to find a ticket for $128. 

The city called it a safety concern, because the car was an easy target for thieves. 

Trupiano, however, said that shouldn't matter. 

"If it's a safety issue they didn't solve the safety issue by leaving a ticket the car was still running left unlocked," Trupiano said. 

The judge disagreed and told Trumpiano to pay up. 

