Man ticketed for heating up car in driveway loses case

A Michigan man fighting a ticket for leaving his car running in the driveway has lost his battle.

In January, Taylor Trupiano left his car to warm up on a cold winter day in Roseville. When he returned, he was surprised to find a ticket for $128.

The city called it a safety concern, because the car was an easy target for thieves.

Trupiano, however, said that shouldn't matter.

"If it's a safety issue they didn't solve the safety issue by leaving a ticket the car was still running left unlocked," Trupiano said.

The judge disagreed and told Trumpiano to pay up.

