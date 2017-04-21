Cat found shot continues his road to recovery

A cat who underwent an amputation after being found shot in the leg is continuing his road to recovery.

The Humane Society of Midland County said the orange and white 2-year-old cat was found on March 5 near Curtis Road near M-30.

While they first thought he had been hit by a car, they later found out that he had been shot with birdshot and had significant damage to his leg.

Jenna Dunn, a volunteer at the humane society, said looks like someone used Exavier for target practice.

He had surgery, but it required cutting out a lot of dead tissue and infection, meaning he’ll be suffering for a while. He also has a lot of pain in his toes, one of which had to be amputated, but Humane Society officials are hopeful he’ll gain full control of his leg.

The humane society posted an updated Friday, April 21 on Exavier’s condition.

"When they took his cast off today, it was a little infected where the sutures were. So, they gave him a 2 week antibiotic shot, and dressed/rewrapped it, he has a recurring appointment every Tuesday for the next 5-6 weeks for checks and rewraps,” the cat’s foster mom wrote on Facebook.

Luckily, she says the setback isn’t keeping Exavier from soaking up all the attention.

“He is such a trooper, really never acts like the injury phases him at all, he's a talker/toucher/grabber for attention, despises being ignored, but loves to sleep right next to you with one arm holding your arm/hand to him in some fashion all the time you are with him,” she wrote.

It will be a long road for Exavier, especially because a second surgery might be needed in the future to put a pin in his leg.

Now, the Humane Society is asking if you would consider donating to his recovery and possible upcoming surgery.

You can find a link to Exavier’s GoFundMe account by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.