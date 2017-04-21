Bebe Stores the latest victim in 'Retail Apocalypse'

Bye, bye Bebe.

CBS Los Angeles reports women’s fashion retailer Bebe Stores is the latest to succumb to injuries sustained in the so-called “Retail Apocalypse.”

The struggling company said they were closing all stores to focus solely on online sales. The plan is an attempt to avoid filing for bankruptcy, CBS reported.

Bebe markets itself as the go-to location for chic, contemporary fashion has about 170 boutique and outlet stores across the United States – including three locations in Michigan.

The stores within Somerset Mall in Troy, Twelve Oaks in Novi, and Great Lakes Crossing Outlet in Auburn Hills will be among those closing.

