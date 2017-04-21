Police seek ID of man who allegedly broke into dentist office - WNEM TV 5

Police seek ID of man who allegedly broke into dentist office

Source: Hampton Township Police Department Source: Hampton Township Police Department
ESSEXVILLE, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a dentist office in Essexville.

It happened on Monday, April 17 at Mallais Dental PLLC, located on N. Pine Road in Hampton Township.

Investigators with the Hampton Township Police Department said the suspect broke into the office using a crowbar and stole cash. He also tried to take a large screen TV, police said.

If you know who the suspect is, call the Hampton Township Police Department at 989-892-0571.

