Tornado safety while in a mobile home, car or outdoors

When talking about tornado safety, the answer is usually pretty straightforward. Head to the basement or lowest floor in your home and put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible.

But as we know, tornadoes can happen anytime, sometimes in an instant. So what do you do if you're traveling in your car? If you're outside?

We have the appropriate course of action in this segment of Severe Weather Awareness Week!

Tornado Safety In Vehicles

If you're traveling in your vehicle, know that your vehicle is not a safe place to be and you want to do everything you can to avoid staying in the car. The best thing you can possibly do is drive to the closest possible shelter, preferably a strong building.

If there is no safe shelter nearby, there are two things you can do as a last resort. You can either get as low as possible in your car or abandon your car and get to the lowest lying area you can, such as a ditch or ravine.

When staying in your vehicle is the option, keep your seat belt on and put a blanket, coat, or any other cushion over your head for protection.

Tornado Safety Outdoors

If you're outside when tornado sirens sound, the best course of action will be to seek shelter in the closest sturdy building or structure. Sheds and storage facilities are not considered safe.

Similar to being in your vehicle, your last resort should be to find the lowest possible ground and cover your head.

Mobile Home Safety

If you are in a mobile home, your first course of action should be to immediately move to a substantial shelter. Mobile homes are not considered safe. Like the other situations above, your best move is to find the nearest sturdy structure or lowest possible ground.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.