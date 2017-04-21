Michigan State player charged with criminal sexual conduct

Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and been dismissed from the team.

Ingham County prosecutors said the 19-year-old Robertson is tied to an April 9 incident in Meridian Township, near the East Lansing school.

Prosecutors said they didn't know if Robertson had an attorney. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Robertson, who hadn't been arraigned.

Coach Mark Dantonio says in a statement that the charges "are of the most serious nature" and that Robertson is no longer a member of the football program.

Three other Michigan State football players are part of a sexual assault investigation following a January incident. Those three players have been suspended.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.