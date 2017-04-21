Lyrid Meteor shower peaks tonight

Are you of need in any wishes tonight or tomorrow? Well if you are then you’re in luck. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak before dawn Saturday April 22.

The shooting star show will be visible in the northern hemisphere looking toward the constellation Lyra in the northeast. That’s where the meteors appear to emerge from, near the star Vega. Try not to look right at Vega though, it’s a bright star and you may miss a meteor if you’re looking too close.

The forecast in Mid-Michigan tonight calls for partly to mostly clear skies and chilly temps in the middle to lower 30s with the possibility of some patchy frost. If you want to go out to try and see the meteor shower dress warmly as it will be cold.

Additionally we have a waxing crescent moon tonight so the light from it will be dim and we will have a better chance of spotting a tail.

The meteor shower will peak before dawn. The best time to try and see some shooting start will be after midnight but before 6 AM. The sun rises at 6:44AM Saturday.

During the peak anywhere from 15-20 meteors an hour are expected. While tonight is the peak, the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to last through April 25. So if you can’t get out tonight will have another chance, you won’t see as many shooting stars.

Of course if you get any good pictures of videos be sure to send them our way. Also let us know if your wish comes true, just don’t tell us what the wish is.

