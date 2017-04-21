2 Mid-Michigan lottery players split $350K jackpot

Two Mid-Michigan lottery players split a $350,000 jackpot from Thursday night's drawing.

Gerard Butler, of Midland, and Janis Young, of Corunna, split the Fantasy 5 jackpot. Both players received $175,228.

Butler bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station at 2029 Saginaw Road in Midland. He plans to use the money to help out family members and save the remaining money.

Young bought her winning ticket at the McNeil Street Market, 444 E. McNeil St. in Corunna. She plans to buy a motor home and do some traveling.

The winning numbers were 02-07-12-13-23.

The Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.