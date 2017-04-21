Adventure Park in Frankenmuth not closing after all

The Adventure Park in Frankenmuth is not closing after all

In April the park announced on Facebook it would be closing.

"We thank Frankenmuth for its past support as well as the many climbers who came to here to have zip line and climbing fun in our trees as well as enjoy the many other attractions this town has to offer. We will miss you," the original post said.

On June 9 the park posted it will reopen this summer under local ownership.

The park will be renamed the Frankenmuth Aerial Park. An opening date has not been set.

