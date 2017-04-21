ATQ: Family looking for answers regarding graves

Problems popped up for a family at a cemetery involving the graves of their loved ones, but after TV5 started asking the Tough Questions it appears they are getting some answers.

A Mid-Michigan family called TV5 after they started having issues with their family members' graves.

"I don't understand what's going on," said John Sylvester, of Reese.

His father-in-law passed away more than three years ago. The funeral director told Sylvester and his family a military marker could be placed over his final resting place at Saginaw's Oakwood Cemetery.

Sylvester took photos two years ago of the grave marker testing behind a maintenance shed. He said he asked the cemetery workers several times when the headstone situation would be fixed.

"I called cemetery workers and was told we'll get to it in several weeks," Sylvester said.

On Friday that marker was apparently gone or buried under a pile of markers. Then another problem arose.

His wife's great-grandfather's grave is close to her father's grave. They bought a marker and a foundation to raise the headstone above the ground.

"Every time it rains the mud covers it," Sylvester said.

While TV5 was talking to Sylvester a cemetery employee showed up. Sylvester explained the problem to the worker and the employee told him cemetery policy only allows one headstone per grave or graves.

Sylvester was told he would be allowed to put a brass plate on the marker signifying his father-in-law was a veteran.

Sylvester has now told TV5 that a work order has gone out to fix his wife's great-grandfather's grave marker and that they are working on the marker for his father-in-law.

