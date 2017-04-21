Local girl to compete in national math competition

A Mid-Michigan student is taking her skills to the court - her math skills that is.

She is competing in the national finals of a game that combines a love of math with basketball.

Asia Mays, 12, not only loves math but has proven to be pretty great at it. She is representing her sixth grade class at Doyle/Ryder Elementary as an NBA Math Hoops champion.

"It's really important because only like 16 people out of the whole United States get to go," Asia said.

NBA Math Hoops is a fast paced basketball themed board game. Asia was chosen to compete nationally.

She is just one of two contestants from Michigan traveling to Stanford University in California for the final tournament.

David Bush, Crim Foundation community school director, said the students are applying math skills in a unique way.

"Math Hoops is a board game where kids use NBA players' statistics - free throws, field goal percentage and three point percentage - in order to use those statistical data to play the actual game," Bush said.

Former local star athletes Jeff Grayer and T. Green also made appearances to congratulate the school on a job well done.

"It was so exciting to see the kids, to see the parents and all the support she'd had along with that. Just to congratulate her was just an awesome thing," Grayer said.

As for Asia's family, they said they couldn't be more proud.

"I'm very proud. Oh my God I'm so proud," Brenda Mays said.

She said this is a positive reflection on the entire community.

"Because you hear so many bad things and this is something positive," Mays said.

The NBA Math Hoops championship competition takes place at Stanford University in June.

