Local girl to compete in national math competition

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.More >
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >
Two men are lucky to be alive after the vehicle they were in overturned in a single vehicle crash.More >
Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington.More >
A country music star is giving a big shout out to Mid-Michigan.More >
We all know the world is full of tough news, unfair situations, and just plain deplorable acts. However, there are some things that can make everything better. And we might have found one.More >
A Michigan man who told police he killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter and set fire to the family's apartment after she interrupted his nap has been convicted of first-degree murder.More >
President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has "complete power" to issue pardons, an assertion that comes amid investigations into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.More >
