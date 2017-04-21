Sheriff's office: Dogs believed to have killed several sheep

The Huron County Sheriff's Office is blaming two dogs for the death of eight sheep.

About 5:30 a.m. on Friday deputies were dispatched to Campbell Road near Maxwell Road in Chandler Township for a sheep in the road.

It was later learned the sheep had escaped from a barn where eight other sheep had been killed by two pit bulls, police said.

Richard Buchholz, the owner of the sheep, found the two put bulls near the barn. They did not belong to him.

The sheriff's office captured the dogs.

Through evidence found in the dogs' fur, the deputies believe they were responsible for killing the sheep.

The dogs were taken to the Thumb Animal Shelter and quarantined.

The owner of the dogs, who lives a few miles away, was located and notified of the incident.

Later that day a veterinarian was on scene to treat and euthanize the severely injured sheep, the sheriff's office said. Out of the flock of 22 it was believed very few would survive.

The value of the sheep was estimated to be near $5,000 and charges will likely be forthcoming, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.