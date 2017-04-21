Company that makes Ziploc bags expanding Michigan plant

By JamieS93 (Template:Charlie the unicorn) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0) or GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html)], via Wikimedia Commons

A company that produces Ziploc storage bags is expanding a plant in Bay City, Michigan.

SC Johnson says the plant makes billions of the bags yearly that are exported to seven countries.

Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson says the expansion will help meet increased demand and create 25 full-time jobs.

The project calls for a new 56,000-square-foot building that will connect to the plant's primary production area. Construction is scheduled to begin in May, with new production lines operating next year.

SC Johnson is based in Racine, Wisconsin. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Bangor Township supported the plant expansion.

