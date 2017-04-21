6th inning comeback leads Twins past Tigers - WNEM TV 5

6th inning comeback leads Twins past Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Justin Verlander stumbled again, Miguel Cabrera left after straining his right groin and the Detroit Tigers wasted a three-run lead Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning.
   Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP, had three hits but was hurt while stretching for a throw from third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to first on Brian Dozier's inning-ending grounder in the sixth. Cabrera was replaced in the middle of the seventh.
   Six days after allowing nine runs and 11 hits in four innings against Cleveland, Verlander (1-2) held the Twins to two hits in five innings and led 3-0 before walking Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer starting the sixth.
   Robbie Grossman chased Verlander with a two-run single, Jorge Polanco singled in the tying run against Joe Jimenez and Rosario hit an opposite-field homer to left.

