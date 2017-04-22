'3 Years Too Long' coalition hosts water crisis events

It has been three years since a state-appointed emergency manager switched Flint’s water source to the Flint River, and residents are still dealing with the effects of lead-tainted water.

That’s why the 3 Years Too Long coalition is organizing commemorative Flint Water Crisis events.

"I want my opinion, I want answers," said Carrie Younger-Nelson. She’s a volunteer with the coalition and says Flint residents have endured too much for too long, this following recent arrests.

Six attendees of a Flint town hall meeting were arrested Thursday night sparking more outrage, but Younger-Nelson says it’s important to utilize available resources.

"Everybody that lives in Flint needs to get out here and get this information because it's not just my problem it's everybody's problem," said Younger-Nelson.

Getting its start last year as the 2 Years Too Long coalition, the alliance of grassroots groups working on water issues in Flint has put forth the following demands:

1. Extend Medicare benefits to all residents and former residents exposed to the water

2. Declare Flint a disaster area

3. Abolish the Emergency Manager System

4. Stop charging for poison water and stop water shutoffs

Dr. Benjamin Pauli is an assistant professor at Kettering University and lives in Flint. He says the 3 Years Too Long coalition demands basic human rights. "We believe that water is a human right and that every human being is entitled to it," said Pauli.

Pauli adds that the fight is far from over, “We're going to keep fighting for clean, safe, affordable water for Flint residents moving forward, but this would be a good time for residents who aren't already directly involved in that struggle to get involved.”

The next scheduled event will take place Tuesday, April 25th with local marches to City Hall starting at 12:30pm.

