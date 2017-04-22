Michigan state park closes beach as boat breaks apart

Authorities have closed the beach of a Lake Michigan state park after a grounded, stranded pleasure boat broke apart just offshore.

Ludington State Park officials announced late Friday the western Michigan beach has been closed as debris washes shore. U.S. Coast Guard officials say they are overseeing the salvage operation of the 76-foot vessel, which was grounded April 15 when the operator noticed the boat was taking on water.

Officials say about 70 gallons of oily water have been removed from the starboard tank and there are no reports of pollution.

Coast Guard officers responded and removed the operator, who was piloting the boat from Pentwater to Traverse City.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.