Sanders promoting new blood in Democrats but impact unclear - WNEM TV 5

Sanders promoting new blood in Democrats but impact unclear

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
OMAHA, NEB (AP) -

 Bernie Sanders, who attracted millions of college-aged and young adults to his presidential campaign last year, is following through on a promise he made when he left the race: to promote younger leaders for the Democratic Party.
   It may not seem the most likely role for the slightly stooped, white-haired, 75-year-old Vermont senator. But Sanders was rallying support on Thursday for Omaha's Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello, who's half his age.
   While the Democratic Party searches for a path back to power around the country, Sanders is using his popularity to draw thousands at events to promote next-generation Democrats, though his effectiveness so far is unclear. He's on an eight-state circuit of rallies with Democratic National Committee leaders, visiting states Trump carried in the November election.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.