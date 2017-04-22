Tigers put Cabrera on disabled list - WNEM TV 5

Tigers put Cabrera on disabled list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.
   Cabrera was injured while diving for a ground ball in the sixth inning of the Tigers' game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .268 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season.
   To fill his spot on the roster, the Tigers recalled catcher John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Hicks has hit .424 in 10 games with the Mud Hens.

