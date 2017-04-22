Jones hit in face by pitch, Tigers and Twins scrap on field

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Twins slugger Miguel Sano punched Tigers catcher James McCann in the mask Saturday during a bench-clearing scrap in the fifth inning of Detroit's 5-4 victory over Minnesota.

Two innings after Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch, Detroit starter Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano, who pointed his bat toward Boyd and yelled out at the mound. McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who reacted immediately with a right hand.

There was plenty of pushing and shoving as both benches and bullpens emptied, but there did not appear to be any other punches thrown. Sano and Boyd were both ejected.

Jones took a 90 mph fastball from Twins reliever Justin Haley to the face in the third. Jones sprang to his feet and ran up the third base line, in the direction of the Tigers' dugout, where he was met by a trainer and manager Brad Ausmus.

