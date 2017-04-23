Local children's zoo features new upgrades, attractions

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo opened its gates over the weekend for the 2017 season.

The zoo celebrated opening day on Earth Day, April 22. The zoo features new attractions as well as some facility upgrades sure to please frequent zoogoers.

"My daughter loves the train and the carousel and seeing all of the animals out. It's just a great way to spend the day with our family," Beth Emmons said.

She and her husband are returning members at the children’s zoo.

You'll get to re-visit some of your favorite attractions for the 2017 season, plus meet some new to the zoo family members as well.

"New animals this year are our Mexican gray wolf sisters, Izzy and Rachel and they're just two years old, so they're nice and young and active which is a nice change for anybody who's been to the zoo before," Robin Carey said.

Carey is the conservation conservator at the children's zoo. She said there will be also be new changes to the facilities as well.

"We replaced the walkway and we widened some areas, added some seating and then we added a new viewing area for the wolf exhibit and we did some improvements at the carousal so that we have drainage to now avoid flash flooding," Carey said.

Carey added that a 2014 millage helps pay for the maintenance of the current facilities, but new construction projects like enhancing the accessibility to the Iberschoff train have to be funded separately.

"We rely on the community, we're incredibly grateful to be in such a giving area and we're always excited to open our gates and share everything with you guys," Carey said.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily April 22 - October 7.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.