Police pick up adorable intruders: A pair of pygmy goats

BELFAST, Maine (AP) -

Police in Maine have picked up some adorable intruders after two miniature goats escaped from their home and wandered the streets.
   A Belfast police officer responded Sunday morning to find the pygmy goats in a woman's garage. They had been snacking on cat food. Officer Daniel Fitzpatrick used a cat leash to lead them into his squad car.
   The trio drove around looking for the goats' owner as Fitzpatrick fed them carrots and celery. Belfast is a seaport town about 45 miles (73 kilometers) east of Augusta.
   The daughter of the goats' owner saw Fitzpatrick's Facebook post and picked up the pair, named Louis and Mowgli -- but not before Fitzpatrick snapped a selfie with the duo.
   Fitzpatrick called the runaways "good company" and joked about adding patrol goats to the next police budget.
 

