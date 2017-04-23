College student killed during hammer throw at track meet - WNEM TV 5

College student killed during hammer throw at track meet

Posted: Updated:
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) -

A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago.
   Wheaton College officials say 19-year-old student Ethan Roser of Cincinnati was volunteering at a track and field competition at the school Saturday when he was accidentally struck by a hammer.
   The hammer used in such competitions is a metal ball attached to a steel wire. The athlete holds a grip at the other end of the wire and spins several times before releasing it. The hammer weighs as much as 16 pounds.
   The college says Roser was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.
   Other details about the accident weren't immediately released.
   School officials say Roser was a freshman from Cincinnati.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.