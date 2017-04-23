Fourth person arrested in connection to body found in Corunna - WNEM TV 5

Fourth person arrested in connection to body found in Corunna

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CORUNNA, MI (WNEM) -

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a body found in Corunna.

Michigan State Police confirmed 31-year-old Darius Dewan Scott was arrested Thursday.

Scott appeared in front of a judge and was arraigned Friday.

The victim, 42-year-old Freddie Porter, was found dead in the parking lot of Mitchell Softball Park in Corunna on April 6.

While the details of his death are still not clear to the public, police also charged Ojwjuan King, 33, from Flint, Hillary Marshall, 27, from Flint and Westley Wilson, 25, from Flint, with homicide and other charges on Tuesday.

