TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing to begin on M-57

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
CHESANING, MI (WNEM) -

Resurfacing begins today on M-57 in Chesaning. 

MDOT will be working on the highway from Stuart Road to Fourth Street. 

The project should wrap up by the end of May. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

