Woman killed after car slams into tree

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP (WNEM) -

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. 

It happened Saturday, April 22 on M-18 in South Branch Township. 

Investigators said 25-year-old Amber Skutt lost control of her car while making a turn. 

The car left the road and slammed into a tree. 

Skutt was pronounced dead by emergency crews. 

Police are waiting on toxicology reports to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

