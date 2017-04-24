Woman killed after car slams into tree

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, April 22 on M-18 in South Branch Township.

Investigators said 25-year-old Amber Skutt lost control of her car while making a turn.

The car left the road and slammed into a tree.

Skutt was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Police are waiting on toxicology reports to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

