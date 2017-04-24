Family of fallen soldier raises money for highway memorial signs

One family's mission to have their son memorialized continues and you have a chance to help.

U.S. Army Sargent Joe Johnson was shot and killed in June of 2010 while fighting overseas.

Now, his family hopes to have a stretch of U.S. 23 in Genesee County named in his honor.

A state bill for the renaming is expected to land on Governor Rick Snyder's desk later this month.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to earn money to purchase the highway memorial signs.

To donate, click here.

