Family of fallen soldier raises money for highway memorial signs

One family's mission to have their son memorialized continues and you have a chance to help. 

U.S. Army Sargent Joe Johnson was shot and killed in June of 2010 while fighting overseas. 

Now, his family hopes to have a stretch of U.S. 23 in Genesee County named in his honor. 

A state bill for the renaming is expected to land on Governor Rick Snyder's desk later this month. 

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to earn money to purchase the highway memorial signs. 

