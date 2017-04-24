3rd person dies following April crash on US 23 - WNEM TV 5

3rd person dies following April crash on US 23

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Authorities say a third person has died following a crash last month involving several vehicles on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan.

Green Oak Township police Chief Jason Pless tells the Livingston Daily Press & Argus that 25-year-old Sarah Miller of Milford died at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor of injuries sustained in the April 23 crash. Pless tells WHMI-FM she died on Monday.

Police earlier said the crash killed Miller's fiance 51-year-old Robin David Brown of Milford and 52-year-old Roby James Steele of Davison. Investigators said Miller was a passenger in a car driven by Brown. Steele was driving another car.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man driving a semitrailer failed to stop as he approached traffic that was stopped in a construction area in Livingston County.

