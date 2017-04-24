Small plane crash leaves pilot, 3 others hurt

Two adults and two children have been injured after a small plane crashed Sunday in western Michigan.

Mason County sheriff's officials say the Cessna 182G Skylane began to have engine trouble as it was flying from Hessel in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Hastings, southeast of Grand Rapids.

The 39-year-old pilot told deputies that he hit a ditch and the plane flipped over as he attempted an emergency landing late Sunday morning in Grant Township, southwest of Traverse City.

The pilot, his 71-year-old father, 12-year-old son and 12-year-old nephew suffered minor injuries.

The crash investigation will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

