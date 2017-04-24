Does new ad suggest Calley will run for governor?

Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is signaling his candidacy to be Michigan's next governor.

Calley early Monday launched a website with a 1-minute online ad in which he talks about his daughter's autism and how the experience helped him to aid others. The ad also highlights his work in Lansing and the policies he's helped to pass.

It also teases a date: Tuesday, May 30.

The Detroit News suggests it may be the date Calley announces a run for governor.

Watch the advertisement below:

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.