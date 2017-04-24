Health officials encourage parents to vaccinate their infants - WNEM TV 5

Health officials encourage parents to vaccinate their infants

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

State health officials are highlighting the importance of getting your infant vaccinated. 

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has joined public health departments nationwide in recognizing National Infant Immunization Week.

During this week, MDHHS is promoting routine childhood immunizations by encouraging parents of young children to get their little ones vaccinated on time.

“Vaccinations are one of the best public health achievements in history,” says Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive with MDHHS. “Children shouldn’t die from diseases like pertussis and influenza in 2017. We have vaccines to protect against these diseases, and we need to make sure infants have all the protection they can get by staying current with the recommended immunizations.”

Health officials said vaccine-preventable diseases, such as whooping cough (pertussis), chickenpox (varicella), mumps, and hepatitis A, still circulate in Michigan.

According to 2015 National Immunization Survey data, half of Michigan children are not fully vaccinated with all age-appropriate vaccines by seven months of age.

If you have questions or concerns about vaccines, MDHHS encourages parents to talk to your healthcare provider. You can also click here for more information.

