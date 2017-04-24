Wine and appetizers for fireworks

A night of wine and hors d’eourves to raise money for Saginaw’s fireworks.

Saginaw Area Fireworks presents the 1st Annual Wine Tasting Event at the Saginaw Art Museum, 1126 N. Michigan Ave.

A $20 ticket to the event includes unlimited sampling of 18 different wines, a complimentary wine glass, appetizers and free admission to the art museum.

It's scheduled for May 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets by calling Diane at (989) 992-5820 or Vicky at (989) 295-9699. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

