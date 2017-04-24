Judge: Recall petition against mayor can move forward

A judge has ruled that a recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is valid and can move forward.

Petition language was approved last month, but it went back before a judge when the mayor appealed.

On April 24 Judge Geoffrey Neithercut approved the petition language that was sparked by a 2016 trash fiasco.

The issue pitted the city council against the mayor over who should collect Flint’s trash.

Mayor Weaver wanted to go with Rizzo, but council members voted for Republic Services.

Republic Services eventually landed the contract.

Recall organizers will need to collect 5,750 signatures, which is 25% of votes from the last gubernatorial election, to get the measure on the ballot.

The deadline to turn in the signatures is August 4, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.