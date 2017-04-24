Woman dies from single gunshot wound, investigation continues

The investigation continues after a woman died from a single gunshot wound.

Officers from the West Branch Police Department were called to a home in the City of West Branch on April 20 at 10:34 p.m.

There they found Anna Karpinski suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation, and police report there are “no unknown individuals at large”.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.