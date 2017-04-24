Woman dies from single gunshot wound, investigation continues - WNEM TV 5

Woman dies from single gunshot wound, investigation continues

WEST BRANCH, MI (WNEM) -

The investigation continues after a woman died from a single gunshot wound.

Officers from the West Branch Police Department were called to a home in the City of West Branch on April 20 at 10:34 p.m.

There they found Anna Karpinski suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation, and police report there are “no unknown individuals at large”.

