Group calling on Saginaw to be a 'Welcoming City'

A local group plans to start a discussion on immigration during Monday's Saginaw City Council meeting.

The Saginaw chapter of the Mid-Michigan Progressive Democrats plans to introduce a resolution calling for Saginaw to be a Welcoming City and promote policies and programs that foster inclusion for all.

The resolution also calls for the city of Saginaw to call on Congress to move forward with comprehensive immigration legislation.

The full resolution is listed below:

City of Saginaw Resolution on Immigration

Whereas the United States was founded as a refuge for those fleeing religious and political persecution; Whereas the positive effects of immigration can best be fostered by an adaptable immigration system; Whereas immigration reform is in the collective and individual best interest of communities and their constituents; Whereas the city of Saginaw is home to many international students, employees, and employers; Whereas the city of Saginaw with its diverse constituency is a stronger, more prosperous place because of our immigrant and refugee history; and Whereas immigrants and refugees bring social, cultural, and economic benefits to the city of Saginaw; now, therefore, be it Resolved that the city of Saginaw will be a Welcoming City for all; Resolved that the city of Saginaw will promote policies and programs that foster inclusion for all and serve its residents regardless of their immigration or refugee status; and Resolved that the city of Saginaw calls on Congress to immediately move forward with thoughtful and comprehensive immigration legislation that grows the national and local economies while respecting all residents and families.

Christine Maul, co-founder of the Mid-Michigan Progressive Democrats, said the resolution is to reaffirm the city’s welcoming attitude toward culture diversity. Given the current climate, Maul said it was something the group felt was necessary.

