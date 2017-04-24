Ex-police chief pleads guilty to keeping car inspection fees - WNEM TV 5

Ex-police chief pleads guilty to keeping car inspection fees

Posted: Updated:
SHELBY, Mich. (AP) -

A former police chief in a small Michigan community has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a vehicle inspection program.

Robert Wilson was accused of failing to give the money to Shelby, a village in Oceana County, over a two-year period. He was police chief at the time but lost his job because of the investigation.

A vehicle with a salvage title must be inspected before it's eligible for a license plate. Inspections can cost up to $100.

The attorney general's office says Wilson pleaded guilty Friday to embezzling $20,000 or more and making a false certification. He'll get his punishment on June 5.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.