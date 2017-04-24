Ex-police chief pleads guilty to keeping car inspection fees

A former police chief in a small Michigan community has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a vehicle inspection program.

Robert Wilson was accused of failing to give the money to Shelby, a village in Oceana County, over a two-year period. He was police chief at the time but lost his job because of the investigation.

A vehicle with a salvage title must be inspected before it's eligible for a license plate. Inspections can cost up to $100.

The attorney general's office says Wilson pleaded guilty Friday to embezzling $20,000 or more and making a false certification. He'll get his punishment on June 5.

