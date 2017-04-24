Residents happy to see road construction project in progress

Construction is underway for a busy stretch of a local road.

The cracked and crumbled pavement has long been a nuisance for travelers and many are glad something is finally being done.

However, the project will mean nearly seven months of detours and delays.

"Trying to navigate around it is proving to be a little bit difficult," said Melissa Reddoch, resident.

She lives on a section of Court Street that is closed at the intersection of Linden Road in Flint Township.

"I get honks behind me because they're all held up on Dye or Eggleston trying to get in and out. I'm sure they love all the extra traffic," Reddoch said.

Another resident who lives on Linden Road said the work there is long overdue.

"I've lived in Flint Township all my live. I'm 24-years-old and I think the last time they did this was at least five or six years," said Emery Pollard, resident.

Pollard doesn't seem to mind the construction since he is moving out. However, he said the work on Linden Road between Lennon and Calkins Road is a good thing.

The Genesee County Road Commission said the project will include new concrete pavement and curbs, along with upgrades to street lanes and the storm sewer system.

"As long as people are smart about the way they're driving through there and they watch out for other people, it's not bad," Pollard said.

As for Reddoch, while she doesn't like the headache of getting to her place she is looking forward to a smoother ride once the road work wraps up in November.

"I know how bad it was getting on and off Linden with as rough as the road was, so like I said it was a very much needed project," Reddoch said.

The cost of the project is an estimated $4.8 million.

