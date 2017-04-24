Residents unhappy with water crisis progress

Tuesday marks the third anniversary of Flint's decision to switch its water source from Detroit to the Flint River, sparking a water crisis that will haunt the city for years to come.

Not only did it burden residents with relying on bottled water for everything from bathing to drinking to doing dishes, but also the lead tainted water caused some serious health issues.

"You need water to live. You can live without food for a period of time, but you can't live without water," said Shawn Williams, resident.

Clean water is a basic necessity for life and something the city of Flint has gone without for too long.

"This is ridiculous and it doesn't seem to be getting any better," said Daratha Coleman, resident.

Coleman has been living in the city for 85 years, but she said the last three have been the most difficult.

"A lot of people are breaking out. They're losing hair. They got rashes on them, strep throat and tons more. They need to hurry up and do something," Coleman said.

It's the same situation for Williams, who said she is constantly worried for her family.

"It's been terrible. My daughter is near Kettering and her plumbing has been affected, as well as she was getting sores on her and my niece stays in the city and she's got a 3-year-old. So everyone's affected by it," Williams said.

There are resources in Flint, but some residents said the bottled water only goes so far.

Dale Johnson and his family go through about 50 bottles of water each week. He said the Flint water crisis still impacts his every day life.

"It has not been easy having to go and collect water all the time. And just not be able to use the water regularly like we used to do," Johnson said.

Johnson is a busy guy between working as a landscaper in Flint and looking after his song and two nieces. He worries about the long term effects of the tainted pipes on his family.

"Big concerns for the kids to have to worry about it and the parents have to worry even more because the kids just don't understand it," Johnson said.

He said he is lucky because so far his children have not had any major health problems related to the crisis, but he never thought three years down the line he would still be afraid of his own tap water.

"It shouldn't take that long. It shouldn't take three years to fix the water problem. It didn't take three years for us to get poisoned. So someone needs to stand up and make something happen," Johnson said.

With no immediate end in sight Johnson is hoping the resources his family uses to survive, like the water pickup site, stay open.

"I hope that everything goes back to normal and we don't have to worry about this anymore. And if they still have to keep passing out water, they need to keep doing it until the problem is done," Johnson said.

