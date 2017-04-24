Mid-Michigan schools win $72K in scholarships, grants in STEM competition

Two Mid-Michigan schools won STEM grants and scholarships for participating students at a competition at Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday.

There were 19 teams of students from six Mid-Michigan schools who participated in the fourth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award competition.

The contest promotes innovation and creative thinking.

H.H. Dow High School in Midland finished in first place. Each member of the team won a $5,000 scholarship and the school received a $20,000 STEM grant.

They created a prototype medication regulation device to prevent dangerous uses of prescription medication.

“Our project seeks to prevent the abuse and misuse of prescription drugs by regulating the time and the state of mind under which these prescription drugs can be taken. Furthermore, while the safety of prescription drug users is our main purpose, we believe that the market demand for our product will be significant, as competing pharmaceutical companies or rehab facilities will be able to appear safer, and actually be safer, while using our product,” team members wrote in their project abstract. “Eventually, the end goal is to develop the technology to be consistent enough in function in order to be implemented as a law, first on a state, and then a federal scale.”

Freeland High School came in second and third placing winning $15,000 in STEM grants. Its Light Savers team came in second and each member of that team won a $2,500 scholarship.

They created a prototype of an energy saving parking lot light.

Freeland's Sleep Watchers' team came in third. Each member of that team received a $1,000 scholarship.

They created a smartwatch app to prevent sleepy drivers from falling asleep at the wheel.

Other schools who participated included Bullock Creek High School, John Glenn High School, Midland High School and the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy.

