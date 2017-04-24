City: Demolition on eyesore going as planned

A partially torn down building on a busy intersection in Mid-Michigan has become quite an eyesore for those who see it on their daily commute.

Crews began tearing down the building at Saginaw Street and Atherton Road in Burton, but then left it unfinished.

"I would say please be patient," said Stuart Worthing, chief building official for Burton.

He admits the property is an eyesore. The building used to be the old Burton Auto Part Shop, but is now crumbling.

Worthing said the property owner hired Fisher's Wrecking to tear it down. The work began last fall, but the building still stands - leading some to wonder if the project is stalled.

Worthing said the project is still on schedule.

"He is making progress. He is not as fast as some, but not as slow as others. So he's within his guidelines of his permit process," Worthing said.

Worthing said two billboards are one of the reasons why the pace of demolition might not be going as quickly as some folks would like it to.

"It's there, so I'm sure he's got to be careful with that. Because again, anything that he damages that doesn't go with that building he's going to be responsible for. So he's going to take precaution in that area I'm sure," Worthing said.

He said the original demolition permit granted to Fisher expired in April, but the city granted Fisher an extension that runs until October. Worthing would not say if Fisher would be given another extension in October should he need one, but he did say he is working closely with Fisher to make sure the mess disappears in a reasonable time frame.

"We're on top of it. We will stay on top of it through the process. I'm in contact with Mr. Fisher and so we will keep up with him and make sure he's moving along as we need to," Worthing said.

TV5 reached out to Fisher's Wrecking for comment, but have not heard back.

