Body found in Kalamazoo River is that of missing Detroit man

Police say a body recovered from the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek is that of a man whose car was recovered from the stream last month.

Police Detective Sgt. Troy Gilleylen tells the Battle Creek Enquirer the body recovered Sunday is that of 31-year-old Cortez Lewis of Detroit. A wallet with Lewis' state identification was found on the body.

Gilleylen said the body had been caught under roots of a tree and mixed with some other debris. Two fishermen found it early Sunday.

Lewis disappeared March 4 when a witness said a car passed him and crashed into a channel of the river. The car was pulled from the river March 12 with no body inside.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.