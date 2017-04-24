Do you know someone worthy of a High 5 ?

Do you know someone in our community who deserves a High 5? If you do, here at TV5, we want to tell their story.

Send us a few lines on the person, what makes them so special, your connection to the person and a picture of him or her.

Be sure to tell the person that you are contacting TV5 about them and be sure to give us their phone number (we will keep it private).

We may tell their story and use their picture in an upcoming TV5 High 5 story.

Send your item to WNEM@WNEM.COM.

