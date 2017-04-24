MSU: Brown recluse spiders found in Davison - WNEM TV 5

MSU: Brown recluse spiders found in Davison

DAVISON, MI (WNEM) -

Arachnophobes beware!

Brown recluse spiders were recently found in Davison, according to Michigan State University Extension.

The spiders were found this past week in an unheated detached garage,

The find was noteworthy because brown recluse spiders are not native to Michigan. They are native to southern states.

"There was no history of anything being stored in the garage that originated from areas located within the native range of the brown recluse," MSU's article said.

It was believed Michigan's cold winters limited brown recluse spider populations in Michigan, but these spiders appeared to have survived the winter.

The spiders were also found in Ann Arbor and Tecumseh.

