Only on 5: Mom shares story about miracle baby

A couple was faced with infertility until a breakthrough happened.

Now they are calling their bundle of joy a miracle.

Ciera and Troy Rill are living with the many firsts that come with parenting and they cherish the special moments, but no moment was bigger than when 2-year-old Lynea spoke three special words for the first time - "I love you."

It's a moment they never knew they would get because of fertility issues.

"I felt ashamed, like do I talk about this? Is it OK," Ciera Rill said.

She was told she didn't ovulate, which meant she couldn't become pregnant.

That was when they were introduced to in vitro fertilization, or IVF. It's a process doctors use to remove eggs and combine them with sperm outside of the body. Then they transfer eggs into the uterus.

The first time the Rills tried it it failed.

"I always wished it was my problem, not hers. Because more can be done for guys if it's their problem and I think I could have probably handled it and not blamed myself so much," Troy Rill said.

In 2014 they tried again. On that Memorial Day weekend they got the phone call they had longed for. They learned the second time was a charm.

"We both cried ridiculous happy tears," Ciera Rill said.

On Feb. 6, 2015 the healthy 9 pound 2 ounce baby girl was born. They named her Lynea.

"She is something special that every day amazes us," Troy Rill said.

Studies show one out of eight families suffer from infertility, but the cost to go with IVF can be taxing.

Some insurers cover it, others don't. The Rill family did not have theirs covered and it cost them upwards of $30,000.

Sierra and Troy said they drained their bank accounts to bring Lynea into the world. They said it was worth every penny.

"Pretty much having her in my lap is pretty much the best reward every single day," Ciera Rill said.

