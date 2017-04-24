Community holds meeting for class action lawsuit on water crisis

Flint residents living through the water crisis are still looking for justice three years later.

They met on Monday for an update on a class action lawsuit seeking hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We are still in here fighting and if it takes 10 years later, we still will be here fighting," said Bernadale Jefferson, Flint resident.

Jefferson was one of the first Flint residents to file a lawsuit after lead began seeping into the city's water supply in 2014. Three years later and she is among hundreds of other residents who are part of a class action lawsuit filed against the federal government for $772 million.

Residents like Jefferson said the Environmental Protection Agency failed to protect Flint residents from lead and for them, ended a life of doing things that some people take for granted.

"Cupping your hands with water, going to the bathroom and brushing your teeth, sticking your cup up to the refrigerator that makes ice, sticking that cup up there to get fresh ice and when actually you are getting poisoned," Jefferson said.

For Eleanor Carthan, taking a shower in her own home would be a luxury. But with lead in the water she makes what her family calls "the shower run" to her son's house 45 minutes away where the water is lead free. She said the three years of the water crisis have felt like a burden that never ends.

"It feels like it's longer. It really does because you get into a routine, which you weren't used to in the first place and it just feels like it's longer and you don't know how long it's going to last," Carthan said.

The class action lawsuit is open to anyone affected by the water crisis, that includes people who may not live in the city, but work in the city and came in contact with the water.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.