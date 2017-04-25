Otisville man stabbed in chest with knife

A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >
A Sanford woman is caught in the middle after a massive sinkhole opened in her driveway.More >
A Sanford woman is caught in the middle after a massive sinkhole opened in her driveway.More >
Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year.More >
Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year.More >
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >
Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.More >
A child killer was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3.5 years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state.More >
A child killer was put to death with no apparent complications Wednesday in Ohio's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3.5 years ago triggered an uproar over the reliability of the lethal injection drugs used by the state.More >
Wind energy continues to expand in Mid-Michigan as companies try to produce more clean energy.More >
Wind energy continues to expand in Mid-Michigan as companies try to produce more clean energy.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
MidMichigan Health is warning consumers of a new scam going around.More >
MidMichigan Health is warning consumers of a new scam going around.More >