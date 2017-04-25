Otisville man stabbed in chest with knife - WNEM TV 5

Otisville man stabbed in chest with knife

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest.

It happened Monday, April 24 about 11:35 p.m. on E. Pierson Road and Western Road in the city of Flint.

When police arrived at the scene they found an Otisville man was stabbed in the chest with a knife. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the victim's name at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tyrone Booth at 810-237-6924 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

